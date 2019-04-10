The Young and the Restless speculation: Lola and Kyle risk it all for sex!

The Young and the Restless fans can expect a Lola-palooza of a ride today when a perfect storm of malicious meddling could result in an epic tragedy. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) arrange for sex!

Yesterday, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) pulled some mean, nasty strings when she met with Lola and set in motion a plan to have her Kyle and reunite. Red sure is sinister!

Next, she arranged for her and daughter Summer (Hunter King) to skedaddle out of town, leaving the door wide open for the liver transplant patient and her unrequited love Kyle to steal a few moments together.

But to what end? Someone secretly takes pics of these two canoodling while Kyle’s wife is out of town. That’s dangerous.

But even more dangerous is what Lola proposes to Kyle—let’s seal the deal! As in, I finally want to lose my virginity to you, roughly 36 hours after I just had major abdominal surgery for a failing organ!

What could go wrong? Everything!

For starters, whatever Phyllis has planned can’t be good. But will it turn lethal? Kyle and Lola having sex seems risky right now. And not just because Summer will explode, because she surely will, with Lola, not Kyle, the target of her wrath. Kyle is a big boy and should know better, but Lola is just too much temptation to resist.

Does he not know that Lola has been holding her stomach and emitting little moans ever since she was released from the hospital? In soapland, this could only mean one thing — a major reversal of fortune is on the horizon.

And what better way to endanger your ticker than getting hot and steamy with a guy packing a six pack and a lot of pent up lust?

Will this be Lola’s swan song? Is this Rosales gal a goner, just like Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez)?

Stay tuned and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.