The Young and the Restless speculation: Is Rey’s wife on her way to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless fans know to expect the unexpected, especially where the show’s featured families are concerned. After all, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) paternity has been in question for months now.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and at least one of his spawn are feuding at any given moment. And now, there’s a new family in town, one that’s rumored to be increasing by one any day now!

The Rosales family has become large and in charge in many ways, with three siblings bringing a Latin flavor to town. Hunky contractor Arturo (Jason Canelo) was the first to arrive with his bulging tool belt. Last was Lola (Sasha Calle), a fiercely independent woman who runs the best food truck for miles.

In between, their estranged big brother Rey popped up with a mysterious agenda and an even more mysterious missing wife. What other secrets is he hiding?

Is all that about to change? Rumor is running rampant that Rey’s estranged wife (I am sensing a pattern here) is about to pop up in search of her MIA husband. What’s got the fans speculating about Mrs. Rey Rosales?

Y&R has put out several casting calls in recent days, with some being in the under-five category, and others recurring. At the rate the Rosales’ are putting down stakes, one of these parts could conceivably be for Rey’s wife.

First off, the show is looking to cast a female character known as Nora. The casting description reveals that Nora is a go-getter, gorgeous and with a knack for helping ladies look their best and feel even better. Is Nora a hairdresser or a personal shopper? Either way, she definitely sounds like she could fit right into the working class Rosales family.

A bit iffier, but still possible, is the role of Kerry, in which the show has already cast UK actress Alice Hunter. Kerry is sweet but brash and not afraid to go after what she wants. This also sounds like a character who fits right into the Rosales family mold.

Is detective Rey’s wife about to appear sooner rather than later? If the hot rumor is correct, the answer is absolutely!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.