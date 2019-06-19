The Young and the Restless speculation: A new love interest for Jack?

The Young and the Restless fans saw Jack (Peter Bergman) interact on Tuesday’s episode with a lovely lady in the park. Could this be his latest and greatest love interest?

Wendy Benson Landes appeared as Mallory, and she also has a relative in the Alzheimer’s care facility where Jack’s mom Dina (Marla Adams) has been placed. These two enjoyed a chat together in Chancellor Park, but could this lead to something much more?

Jack is adrift in the romance department after being hoodwinked by his latest ex-girlfriend Kerry (Alice Hunter). These two had a whirlwind romance, but in the end, Jack was betrayed and they parted ways.

Kerry was secretly working for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) behind Jack’s back. When the truth came out, she asked Jack to go to Paris with her but he said hasta la vista, baby. The deception took a toll on Jack, and for a hot minute, it looked like he and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) might be headed for a reunion.

Since then, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) has been trying to set him up, leading to speculation that they will end up together. In fact, Jack invited himself on one of Lauren’s business trips and even suggested they extend their stay after the deal was done. Wisely, Lauren declined.

Could Mallory be the one? She appears next on Friday, June 21, and we should have more clues at that time. With a tie to the Alzheimer’s facility, she has the potential to run into Jack repeatedly. And, they have something in common that they could commiserate over.

It certainly looks like Jack might be back on track, but only time will tell. His track record with the ladies is so-so, perhaps fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about Mallory just yet!

Landes is no stranger to daytime. In 1992, she portrayed Meredith Delaney on As the World Turns. Her credits include Charmed, Desperate Housewives, and Mad Men.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.