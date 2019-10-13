The Young and the Restless: Should Phyllis choose Adam or Cane?

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is one of the hottest, sassiest, and brashest characters on The Young and the Restless, but her star has faded recently due to her own doing.

Her daughter has distanced herself from her and in the business world, she’s become something of a pariah. Gone are the days when she could walk into a room and command attention for all the right reasons.

Now, Phyllis is struggling to become relevant again, both in her professional and personal life.

She doesn’t need a man for that, but if it helps her ascend the mountain more quickly, what’s the harm?

She’s in luck in that regard, as there are two eligible bachelors she has been flitting around, both of whom potentially have the means to make her happy.

Which is the better match for Red, Adam (Mark Grossman) or Cane (Daniel Goddard)?

Both are shady bad boys, with looks that go on for days and deep pockets. Then again, both have troubled pasts littered with infidelity, drama, and unsavory conduct—just like Phyllis!

Cane would be a good choice as he’s tall dark and handsome, and apparently, a newly minted gazillionaire. Is he over Lily (Christel Khalil)? His ex is returning to Genoa City, so once that happens, he may have eyes only for her.

Regarding Adam, he has eyes for Sharon (Sharon Case), to whom he just proposed in a failed attempt to go legit.

Red seems hellbent on hooking up with him to wreak revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden). She made an awfully good case that had to make sense to Adam, who, let’s face it, will never get along with his dad.

According to Phyllis, Victor has never been more vulnerable after Adam tried to kill him. Yes, Adam tried to kill his father. Is patricide something one puts on their dating profile?

Which man is the better match for Phyllis, or is she better off alone?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.