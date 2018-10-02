The Young and the Restless rumor: Traci is not a blood Abbott, but Jack is!

Explosive spoilers reveal that The Young and the Restless fans are in for a whopper of an October, full of choppy turns and random 180s that promise to shock and stun!

Already fans are speculating wildly online, theorizing about a few of the mysterious clues dropped recently, with some coming to the conclusion that Jack (Peter Bergman) will finally find out who he is. If the rumor is true, Jack has been an Abbott all along!

Show spoilers tease that in the coming days Jack will come across a shocking revelation. He already knows that Billy (Jason Thompson) gambled half a million dollars of Jabot money away, so it’s not that!

Could it be that the shakeup at Jabot finally shakes someone’s conscience lose and the truth spills like an out of control geyser?

Yesterday, fans were treated to a major meltdown as Billy popped into work only to find that he was rudely presented with a vote of no confidence. With Billy booted out, who could possibly take the big boy chair?

Correction, make that a big girl chair! Dear Traci (Beth Maitland) will step up big time and assume the reins. But wait! Who says she’s a blood Abbott? Yikes!

Someone really should ask, since Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack have proven to be non-blood Abbotts. Maybe this is the plot point that reveals all?

In addition to Jack’s upcoming major discovery, we know that someone, somewhere, knows something! An explosive video tease shows a hand with the following fortune cookie message in it: “I know what you did and I’m going to make you pay.”

Again, this is just speculation, but some fans believe that Jack’s paternity test results were messed with and whoever did it has been uncovered and is now being blackmailed.

In a realm where evil twins can come back from the dead, anything truly is possible in the wonderful world of soaps! Stay tuned fans to find out if the soapy speculation is correct!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.