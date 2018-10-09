The Young and the Restless rumor: Did Ashley alter Jack’s paternity test?

The Young and the Restless fans have a shocking rumor on their hands as it appears that Ashley has been dirty dealing and two-timing big time! What has the gorgeous chemist done to put her life in jeopardy?

Remember back a few days when Neil (Kristoff St. John) caught her at the GCAC at a table with a handsome guy? He got all green and walked over to ask who this handsome gent was and Ash responded that he’s just a chemist. Well, as soap fans know there’s always more to the story.

And apparently, that’s the case with Ashley’s chemist, Andrew (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Neil was satisfied with her answer, but maybe he shouldn’t have been. Tuesday, whatever mess Ashley has got herself into is about to backfire in a 5-alarm blaze as snarky Andrew pops back up and demands more moola from her!

This is not a good time, Andrew! Ashley is on top of the world after Monday when she was installed as the Jabot CEO. Traci (Beth Maitland) was in charge for a hot minute before she agreed to Ashley’s plan to abolish the blood Abbott clause, allowing her to take over the big boy chair once held by Jack (Peter Bergman), who was forced to leave due to not having an ounce of Abbott blood.

But could he actually be a real Abbott? Fans are speculating like crazy that Ashley really bribed Andrew to alter Jack’s paternity test, thus invalidating him to be CEO. If this is true, it would explain Andrew’s blackmailing. But it does paint Ashley in a rather a bloodsucking light, doesn’t it?

But wait that’s not all. What part does Kyle (Michael Mealor) have to play in all of this? Spoilers reveal that he has his grimy little hand in this dastardly plot, to what extent remains to be seen.

Is Ashley really that desperate to run Jabot that she would throw her own brother under the bus? Be sure to tune in Tuesday when Ashley has an ugly decision to make about her oily deal with Andrew.

And you definitely won’t want to miss Friday’s cliffhanger when spoilers reveal that Jack has a major meltdown! Is it because he finds out who his real dad is and who his sister really is?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.