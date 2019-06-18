The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon confronts Adam, Kyle becomes groomzilla, and Jack meets someone

The Young and the Restless recap reveals that all was mostly fun and games in Genoa City for a change, except for that nasty old Adam (Mark Grossman). Why can’t he just put on his big boy pants and get along?

Chancellor Park was the place to be as several residents enjoyed the fresh air and sunshine. In what may be one of the group’s last happy moments together, Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) took time out to play ball with little Christian. Can you see Adam doing that?

Also at the park, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) performed al fresco. While doing her thing, the footage was recorded for a later date.

It was all Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) idea. She had a light bulb go off telling her to take Tessa in a new direction. Next, she announced that Tessa will be a part of a marketing strategy that involves Jabot Collective.

Lola (Sasha Calle) dropped by with catered food and Kyle (Michael Mealor) appeared. Apparently, Kyle is a groomzilla because he is acting like a diva about wedding planning. Jack (Peter Bergman) has agreed to be best man.

Will he bring that new woman he met who also has a parent in the Alzheimer’s facility?

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is in an awkward position when Summer (Hunter King) wants to talk about her mom. He knows she was kidnapped and escaped, but doesn’t let on. Instead, he told her that she’ll return eventually.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is spitting mad at Adam. She confronted him about wanting custody and accused him of being a monster. They go back and forth, with Adam trying to justify his actions.

Later, Adam called Michael and wanted to hire him. The lawyer tells him he’s already been hired by Nick. Adam is sure he can convince him to drop Nick and work for him. Michael scoffs, but we know that what Adam wants, Adam gets!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.