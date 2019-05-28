The Young and the Restless recap: Dina’s emotional departure, Cane signs divorce papers

The Young and the Restless fans experienced an emotional roller coaster today after witnessing a fan fave say goodbye. It was a day not to be missed as the Abbott family came together for what may be the last time as they made the difficult decision to place Dina (Marla Adams) in a facility due to her Alzheimer’s.

A tender moment is had between Traci (Beth Maitland) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) as he comforts her over Dina’s moving. Theirs is a relationship that has stirred up some controversy among viewers, but it is one of the more honest and refreshing friendships in daytime.

Poor Cane must face the fact that his marriage is over. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) gives him his divorce papers to sign, and Cane gets that faraway look in his eye that says, “if only I hadn’t been a lying, cheating skunk …”

Of course, his next move should be to mosey over to Traci’s for some sage advice. But knowing Cane and his dunderheaded decisions, he’s more likely to hit up the Genoa City Athletic Club and ogle the ladies.

Dina has other plans and runs away, where she encounters Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) who hands her off smoothly to her worried family.

Across town, the Newman family members confab about what to do about that dastardly rascal Adam (Mark Grossman). Now that he’s made his demands clear, will the gang try and neutralize him once again?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) informs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Adam wants Christian and a boatload of money. Later he tells Sharon (Sharon Case) to watch her back with his bro.

Then crafty Nick tells Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to work for him at Dark Horse as head of security, and presumably as a watchdog for any Adam hijinks.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) do what they do best and canoodle. Again.

