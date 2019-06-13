The Young and the Restless recap: Adam spurns Victor, Mariah is triumphant, and Victoria is devastated

The Young and the Restless recap reveals that the Newman family has a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. It is emotional and heartbreaking as Victor (Eric Braeden) summons the clan and spills the beans that he a rare blood disease is slowly killing him.

What really kills though, is what comes next. Princess Victoria (Amelia Heinle) learns that she is not the heir. That it would be Adam (Mark Grossman)!

Ok, who didn’t see that coming a mile away? What we didn’t plan on was Adam’s response—no! Victor was shocked and awed. How could this be? Being turned down by his son to run the family establishment?

Nonetheless, the littlest Newman explains his case. He is his own man, and would rather steal Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) company than inherit his dad’s. He didn’t say it exactly that way, but you get the picture. Dark Horse is all his now, thanks to Victoria no less, and the opportunity to rub it in Nick’s nose is too good to pass up!

In what could be a clue that this Adam is a flat out fake, he tells daddy dearest that Victoria should get the top spot. What?!

Victor is in a very awkward spot. After rejecting Victoria’s offer, should he now go back and beg her forgiveness? And if so, what should Victoria’s response be?

Later, Victoria goes to Billy (Jason Thompson) for comfort.

Lola meets up with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and inquires about his love life since hers is so great. He grimaces and says everything is cool when it isn’t.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) exchange good news. He’s getting married and she’s got a new high-powered executive job. Mariah gloats about her position in what could be a hint at what’s to come—could Mariah turn to the dark side?

Later, Lola, Kyle Mariah, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) meet up and discuss wedding planning. With Abby as maid of honor, what could go wrong?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.