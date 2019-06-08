The Young and the Restless: Kevin Fisher’s twisted timeline

Now that The Young and the Restless fans have caught their first glimpse of Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) back in Genoa City, a recap of his back story is in order. Because the Kevin who returned isn’t the kind and gentle version we last saw! He’s more like the original Kevin, who debuted on Y&R in July 2003.

For new fans, and those who’d like a trip down memory lane, here are some of the tidbits from Kevin’s colorful past…

Originally, he was a bad, bad boy, meeting an underage Lily in an online chat room and hooking up with her. These two had sex, resulting in both a statutory rape charge as well as Kevin giving Lily an STD. When Lily’s friend Colleen tried to break them up, Kevin tried to kill her by locking the girl in a restaurant refrigerator then setting a blaze. Told you he was a bad boy!

Along the way he had many more romances and scrapes with the law.

When Mackenzie helped Kevin to want to become a better person in 2005, “Terrible Tom” his bad seed dad popped up forcing Kevin backward by reliving his abusive past.

He married Jana in 2008 but her brain tumor made her unstable, leading Kevin to divorce her and eventually take up with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

At one point in time Kevin was set up by bad guys who made it appear he was responsible for having a bomb and conspiring to blow up a motel. But wait, there’s more!

The bad guys then kidnapped Kevin and made him rob banks dressed as a chipmunk. Hence the nickname, Chipmunk Bandit. His kidnapper died, leaving Kevin in a woeful state, but his brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) got him much needed psychological help.

Kevin also hooked up with Angelina, played by Diana DeGarmo, a mob boss’ daughter, and he was forced to marry her to stay alive and make her father happy.

But after all of his turmoil, Kevin eventually got a job at the GCPD, where he put his computer hacking skills to good use fighting crime, although not always with his boss’ blessing.

Kevin and Chloe eventually married in 2012 but it was an unstable union. When we last saw these two together, Chloe had faked her death to avoid massive trouble with Victor, and they had absconded to Oregon under aliases.

These two were destined to be together, and it makes perfect sense that it has been announced that Chloe is set to return to Y&R as well!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.