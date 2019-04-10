The Young and the Restless casting: Sean Dominic takes over from Brooks Darnell as Nate Hastings

Nate Hastings on The Young and the Restless has been recast fans, and if you blinked, you may have missed it! Nate on Y&R is now being played by Sean Dominic. It was announced back in March that Brooks Darnell had left Y&R and would be replaced with Dominic.

The abrupt change has caught some fans off guard, with many wondering who the new doctor is when, in fact, he’s the same Nate, just with a different face!

Darnell portrayed Nate starting in 2018. This week NuNate appeared when he treated Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and her very real baby. Finding out Mia is really pregnant was almost as shocking as seeing a new actor in the role of Nate on Y&R.

Dominic is the sixth actor to portray Nate since his debut in 1995. Maybe the character has been recast so much became he never really has a chance to catch on with viewers?

Nate is the son of the late Nathan Hastings and the late Olivia Winters. His uncle was Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John. At this time Nate’s only real tie to Genoa City is Devon Winters (Bryton James).

Nate has had little to do since his latest Genoa City inception. Oh right, he did save Victor’s (Eric Braeden) life. Ok, other than that he has had little to do.

For a while, it looked he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) would have a romance, but that went nowhere. Now that charming and talented Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is living with Devon, maybe a love triangle is in the works? That makes sense since initially, Devon was jealous of Nate.

Then again, Victor is acting awfully strange. Apparently, he is in Las Vegas hanging out with someone named Spider and spending big at the casinos. Maybe Nate will need to save him from himself?

Prior to joining Y&R Sean Dominic appeared in Greenleaf and Situationships.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.