The Young and the Restless, Bold and the Beautiful fall 2019 premiere dates revealed by CBS

CBS has the distinction of being the number one network in daytime programming for over 30 years and has just announced the 2019-2020 season premiere dates for its soaps, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Tuesday, September 3 marks the official season kickoff for The Young and the Restless. Y&R has far and away been the gold standard among soaps, scoring the highest ratings for three decades and counting.

To mark its 47th season, the show is pulling out all of the stops with dramatic storytelling that involves the legendary Newman family.

According to scintillating show spoilers, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) will enter a dangerous phase in their father-son rivalry, a territory from which one of them may not return. The spectacular drama between these two is legendary with black sheep Adam once saving his father’s life, even though he felt abandoned as a child.

Also on tap, the angst surrounding poor Billy (Jason Thompson) will intensify and we may see a whole new side to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful premiere date is set for Monday, Sept. 16. That week some of your favorite characters’ lives will be forever altered. Could this be the final nail in the coffin for Bridge?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are in the weeds over Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) despicable actions, including threatening his child.

In the coming days and weeks, the tension will boil over in a big way when Ridge sleeps with someone else!

Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) will face major trauma, and Shauna (Denise Richards) tries to make up for Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) deception, but the whole thing blows up in her face.

It sounds like a wild start to the fall programming, hot on the heels of what has been a sizzling August sweeps. It’s a good time to be a daytime drama fan!

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.