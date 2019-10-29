The Young and the Restless: Billy relapses when his fling with Summer is exposed?

The Young and the Restless fans were treated to a testosterone-filled binge this week when Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman) testily came face to face, nostril to nostril. The tension could be cut with a knife, even run over in a dark-colored SUV!

That was the topic du jour as Adam dropped the bombshell that he knows Billy was the one who tried to run him down weeks ago.

Billy tried to hide his shock, but there was a glimmer of surprise in his eyes as he took in the info.

Adam played his ace in the hole for all it’s worth, but instead of throwing down, Billy had a stunning proposal, “Can’t we all just get along?”

The two alpha males warily agreed to a cease-fire in their war, for the sake of their families.

The looks in their eyes indicated otherwise. Billy turned away with a huge smirk across his face, and Adam was inscrutable.

Before leaving, Adam threw rehab in Billy’s face, a topic many fans are also wondering about. For a hot minute Billy was in the throes of what appeared to be DID, and running over an innocent man is not the act of a sane person.

Is Billy rehabbed from the demons that haunted his psyche, mainly Adam killing his daughter?

If so, his progress was remarkably quick, and if not, he is extremely vulnerable with Adam back in town.

Speculation is building that his one-night stand with Summer (Hunter King) will soon be exposed, causing a disgusted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to throw him out.

Right now, she’s his rock. Without her, his world will suddenly become shaky and unpredictable again, the perfect breeding ground for chaos and acting out.

Is Billy about to descend further into madness during November sweeps?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.