The Young and the Restless: 5 fast facts about Kate Linder

The Young and the Restless star Kate Linder has played Esther Valentine for nearly 40 years, leading some fans to think may they know everything there is to know about the talented thespian. Think again!

Y&R fans have learned to love every minute that Esther is on screen since those moments are few and far between. Until her next appearance comes around, here are some facts about the lady behind Y&R’s spectacular, long-suffering maid!

The California native has had quite a wonderful and varied life, working many years in dual roles as both a flight attendant and as a maid with a heart of gold on Y&R. How she juggled a daytime role with a mile high career is anyone’s guess, but it’s a testament to Linder’s many talents.

This year, the hard working lady has the honor of serving as the Grand Marshal of the 36th Annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Parade. The prestigious event kicks off this Saturday, May 18 and runs through the weekend so if you’re in the neighborhood, be sure to stop in and maybe catch a selfie with the gorgeous gal!

If you can’t make it to Long Beach this weekend, you can still get a selfie with Linder’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sometime! She is in an elite group, being only the third actress given a star on the Walk of Fame based purely on being a daytime drama actress. The late Y&R star Jeanne Cooper (Katherine) and All My Children’s Susan Lucci (Erica) are the other two soap actresses.

Linder lends her support to numerous causes, including serving as the national spokesperson for The ALS Association as well as March of Dimes Canada’s Conductive Education Program. In addition, she participates in the ATAS’s AIDS fundraising and awareness group.

Kate Linder’s beloved husband Dr. Ronald L. Linder passed away in 2017. She has three stepchildren Karyn, Jay, and Jon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.