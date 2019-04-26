The Talk to air tribute to Kristoff St. John following emotional week on The Young and the Restless

This week has been an emotional roller coaster for The Young and the Restless fans as the show is addressing the death of star Kristoff St. John, who debuted as Neil Winters in 1991.

Fans will also be able to view a tribute to Kristoff St. John today on CBS’ The Talk. A special segment will air that includes interviews with Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters), Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters), Bryton James (Devon), Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis), and Christel Khalil (Lily Winters).

The talk show will feature past and present Y&R stars as they remember favorite memories of their beloved co-star, and clips of Kristoff St. John will also be shown.

On Tuesday, The Young and the Restless aired an episode in which Neil’s son Devon (Bryton James) discovered that his father had died of natural causes. From there, he informed the rest of the devastated Winters family, who were at the opening bash of Society.

The tribute story will play out through Friday, April 26, and on Monday, April 29 Y&R will also have a special tribute segment to St. John, who spent over 28 years delivering stellar performances on the top-rated sudser.

Following the news of Kristoff St. John’s death, The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood paid tribute to the actor, saying, “For all of us that loved him, and watched him grow up in this business … we were better for it to be in his presence because he was a good man, a great father, a great husband, and very well loved in this business. We wish him peace, and rest in paradise.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.