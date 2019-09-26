The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger welcome baby girl

The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks and his wife, Kelly Kruger, are first-time parents. The couple welcomed a little girl earlier this week and they are adjusting to life as a family of three now.
Kelly Kruger gave birth to Everleigh Jolie Brooks on Sunday, September 22. She weighed in at just a little over nine pounds and measured 21.5 inches. While both parents are trying to see who the little girl looks like, Kruger revealed that the full head of hair she got is definitely from her and the height comes from Brooks.
Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger revealed they had been trying to get pregnant for a year before they finally got the news they were expecting. Their journey has been documented on Instagram, including their gender reveal and pregnancy milestones. Kruger has been a champ throughout the pregnancy and Brooks is continually gushing over how amazing she was.
Everleigh’s arrival took quite some time. Kelly Kruger revealed to People that her labor lasted from Wednesday through Sunday when the little girl was finally born. Five days of living in limbo with pain and contractions would be tough on anyone. Still, she pulled through and delivered her first child.
Shes here!! 💕 Everleigh Jolie Brooks 9/22/19 After a really long journey (and a really long labor!) our precious baby girl is finally here! She was definitely worth the wait! We couldn’t be more in love. Read more about it at @people (link in bio) #EverlieghJolie #babygirl #firsttimemom #peoplemagazine
Currently, mom and baby are home and doing well. Darin Brooks has been taking care of his wife and daughter as the family adjusts to what their new normal will be. They are living the dream they have been waiting to live for quite some time and enjoying every minute of it.
It is unclear if Darin Brooks will be taking time off from The Bold and the Beautiful, or if he will continue to film as usual. Kelly Kruger will be appearing in No Place Like Home this fall.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.
