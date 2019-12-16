The Bold and the Beautiful’s best performers in 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful has been up and down through 2019. Some of the stories and characters brought heavy emotions from both sides of the spectrum, some of them even garnering the potential for Daytime Emmy buzz.

While the cast remains small on The Bold and the Beautiful, there are still several actors who deserve shoutouts for their work on the show in 2019.

Annika Noelle

Love Hope or hate her, Annika Noelle did an amazing job garnering emotion from the viewers watching The Bold and the Beautiful. Grieving the loss of Beth was something that took a toll on the Logan girl, leaving her vulnerable to people with ulterior motives.

Several scenes stood out while Hope was dealing with the loss of Beth, but the emotions exhibited when she was reunited with her little girl were equally as intense. Couple that with the rollercoaster ride Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) took her on, Annika Noelle did an amazing job.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Is there another Daytime Emmy in the future for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester? It is likely, especially with some of the scenes she shared with Annika Noelle.

There is a definite divide between Hope and Steffy fans, proving these actresses deserve all of the credit. Losing the little girl she adopted was tough, but learning that she had been raising Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope’s baby was almost too much to handle. Steffy’s range of emotions was heavy, something that was felt by her fans offscreen as well.

Dealing with the fallout and the betrayal wasn’t easy for Steffy, especially once she learned her brother had a hand in keeping the truth from coming out. As she works through what is happening with Thomas, things continue to unravel at an alarming rate.

Matthew Atkinson

Playing evil Thomas looks like it is a breeze for Matthew Atkinson. His arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful came when it was revealed that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) had passed. Thomas needed his family to help with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and he revealed he still loved Hope.

Crazy Thomas has been wreaking havoc for several months, using his son as a wingman without his knowledge. There was plenty of outrage regarding how he used Douglas and manipulated him. Social media lit up over the projected ghosts used to scare the little boy while helping to rope Hope in closer and closer.

Let’s also not forget that Thomas faked his death as well. Hope believed he fell into a vat of acid and she kept quiet about it. Now, the two are thinking of partnering together on the Hope For The Future fashion line.

It is clear, Matthew Atkinson is good at what he does. Getting viewers to hate Thomas was easy given his talent.

As 2019 comes to a close, these three will likely continue to dominate The Bold and the Beautiful with their acting talents.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.