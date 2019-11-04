The Bold and the Beautiful: Will Hope become pregnant in a bid to save Douglas?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, there is no low Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) won’t sink to steal Hope (Annika Noelle) away from Liam (Scott Clifton), but how far will Hope sink to steal Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas?

This whole situation has been sordid for sure. First, Thomas lied to Hope about her baby being alive, to keep her tethered to him. He’s even psychologically tortured his son in a bid to win Hope back. He’s also drugged Liam, and he has just been a terrible cad to all of his loved ones.

Hope isn’t above playing dirty in turn. She wants Douglas and has hatched a twisted plan to secure him away from his dad. But in the ongoing game of one-upmanship, Thomas appears to have had the final say.

Hope went to the Forrester mansion for Halloween, a move no one thought was a good idea. It turns out they were right. When Hope brought up the idea of adopting Douglas, Thomas countered with a proposition. He will give her Douglas if she gives him her body. Ew!

Will Hope agree to this diabolical plan?

Things are looking as if she is on board with it. Thomas was allowed to massage her shoulders and kiss her neck while sweet-talking her. He threatened to leave town with Douglas and go to work at Forrester International.

Will she give him a reason to stay? Hope protests that she’s with Liam, but Thomas is undeterred and wants to make a love connection right then and there. When Hope balks, he tells Hope to bring the adoption papers with her next time around, sensing she is very vulnerable.

Will Hope give herself to Thomas in exchange for Douglas?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.