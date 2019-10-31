The Bold and the Beautiful: What will November sweeps bring?

The action on The Bold and the Beautiful has been hot and incredible the past few weeks, so it’s hard to imagine how the show could top itself.

While there are very few major revelations floating around about the month’s events, we can certainly speculate about some possible storyline twists and turns regarding our favorite characters!

We all know that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) won’t be able to resist Showgirl Shauna’s (Denise Richards) charms. What we didn’t see coming is his fascination with her bedtime routine. The Dressmaker will launch a line of pink flamingo-inspired couture much to the consternation of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) whose bedroom line will be 86’d.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) will grow jealous over her old friend cavorting with Ridge and make a return appearance to the dark side.

There is some talk of a fatality coming to L.A. and it could involve Quinn. No, she’s not the victim she’s the perp!

In my crystal ball, I see an enraged Quinn trying to shoot Shauna, and instead, plugging Flo (Katrina Bowden) which causes a WWIII between her and Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Meanwhile, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) will be SORAS’d and turn the tables on his snaky dad Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) by gaslighting him in the middle of the night with projected images of ghosts.

Elsewhere, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) learn they are expecting twins on the very same day he and Hope (Annika Noelle) are set to wed.

Rick (Jacob Young) returns to town after spending time in the Utah desert learning about sustainability and agriculture and sets up a working farm atop the Forrester building. Taken by the simplicity of life outside of the corporate culture, Eric (John McCook) quits his job to wear overalls and run the farm, giving tours to school children on his days off.

All pure speculation, folks!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.