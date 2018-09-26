The Bold and the Beautiful Wednesday spoilers: The courthouse erupts amid shocking revelations!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday will knock your socks off, as tons of rowdy soap drama gets set to replace the niceties and good manners everyone displayed on Tuesday at Khorne’s wedding, and we have all the delicious details!

On Wednesday, the wedding finery comes off and in its place, the gladiator gear is locked down tight! The honeymoon between Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) lasted exactly one night!

It was a lovely wedding and after-ceremony with friends and family there, and everyone tried to play nice. But 24 hours later, an epic battle begins as everyone shifts over to the courthouse to duke it out over custody of Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

And we can tell you that the boxing gloves are on as Katie and Bill (Don Diamont) stare each other down, hoping to be the parent given full custody.

But first, it’s Katie who’s in for a major one-two punch when she discovers that not one but two people from her inner circle have turned against her!

That’s right, she finally realizes that Brooke is Team Bill. But adding to her shock is the realization that her former lover and pizza delivery man, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) plans to throw her under the bus!

After much pleading from Bill, Wyatt will be there to support his dad. Did Bill have to give him back the vintage Ferrari I wonder?

These sordid revelations leave the young mom shaken. Will she be able to verbally machine gun her ex as she intended? Katie plans to lambaste Bill for every rotten, low down, and dirty thing he’s ever done, said, or dreamt of!

But wait, there’s more! In the courthouse, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) immediately gets a bad feeling about Judge McMullen (Joe Lando). Has the good judge decided he won’t be blackmailed by Ridge into throwing the trial in Katie’s favor?

Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.