The Bold and the Beautiful star Jennifer Gareis is back as Donna Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been seeing more of talented actress Jennifer Gareis these days as her character Donna has been tending to an ill Logan sister. It’s been fantastic to see Gareis onscreen as she helps out with Katie’s (Heather Tom) latest dilemma.

Katie needs a kidney, and unfortunately, Donna is not a match, something that was learned during the Friday cliffhanger show. You just know that sweet and loving Donna would have given both kidneys if she could!

We hope that Jennifer Gareis stays on the canvas a bit longer this time around, but in the meantime, here are some fun facts about the beautiful thespian who has reigned supreme as Donna Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2006.

In 1997, Jennifer Gareis got her start in soaps on B&B’s sister show, The Young and the Restless, when she was cast as Grace Turner.

Before that, she was a beauty pageant contestant and was named the second runner-up on her very first try, the Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant in 1992.

From her auspicious debut, Gareis went on to enjoy more success on the circuit. She won the 1994 Miss New York USA title and represented New York in the Miss USA 1994 pageant. Jennifer Gareis eventually placed in the top six of the pageant contestants.

Proving she has brains as well as beauty, Jennifer Gareis has two college degrees under her sash. In 1993, she graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a BA in accounting and earned an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Her most recent credits include Escape, Panic Button, Infernal, and Comedy Bang! Bang!

The 49-year old Pennsylvania native is married to Bobby Ghassemieh and has two beautiful children. You can catch up on her latest news and activities on her website.

