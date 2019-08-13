The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Xander’s return changes everything

On The Bold and the Beautiful all is wine and roses now that the seemingly endless baby swap storyline has wrapped up, but that’s about to change by week’s end when one very conspicuous player returns to face the music.

Where has Xander (Adain Bradley) been? We’re about to find out, and his return will be anything but pretty.

Up until now, one of the first people to know and keep the baby switch secret has been mysteriously absent from all of the drama surrounding the spilling of the secret that Phoebe is Beth.

Xander was very adamant that the truth comes out, but for now, he’s let Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) take the fall for what they all colluded on.

What brings him back to face the music remains to be seen, but once he arrives he will be lucky to depart L.A. a free man. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bridge bares their fangs and go after Zoe and Xander like rabid dogs. Of course, they want to blame someone for this dastardly mess, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t quite yet ready to blame his son Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Xander will have to explain himself, and Zoe will have to explain for her father as well as herself. Up until now, no one has been too concerned about Reese (Wayne Brady), the doctor who sold off the baby to pay a gambling debt.

Xander may return for a reason, one that could change everything. While there’s no way he can make up for the awful and horrendous event that tore lives apart, Xander may have something to say or do that makes things one iota better.

Does he have yet another bombshell to drop?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.