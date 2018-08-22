The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thorne is going to promise something big to Katie, Bill has a decision to make

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 23, 2018, reveal that one relationship may move to the next step whether an outsider likes it or not.

Last week, fans saw the fury in Bill’s (Don Diamont) eyes when he found out Katie (Heather Tom) was dating Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Of course, that played a role in their night together being ruined.

Thorne was there as Bill decided to bring Will (Finnegan George) home to crash Katie’s night. She wasn’t going to fight with Bill in front of her son, so he won that round.

After telling Katie he loves her, Thorne is about to make a big promise. He is going to tell her that if Bill won’t stand up and take care of his son, he will. Thorne wants to offer himself as a stand-in, hoping this will take a bit of the burden off his lady love.

Meanwhile, Bill is plotting to break up Thorne and Katie. He isn’t keen on the idea of them dating, especially because now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has walked away, he will likely want to fall back on Katie.

When Bill is needed to come through for Will, he will be faced with a decision to make. A meeting needs to be taken, but his son needs him. Which decision will he make regarding the more important matter?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.