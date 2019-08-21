The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas’ next victim may surprise you

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will reemerge stronger than ever this week, but it will be at a certain someone’s great expense.

No, it’s not Hope (Annika Noelle), who will be put in great danger. It could be argued that she never should have gotten tangled up with him in the first place. She annulled her marriage to Liam (Scott Clifton) to marry Thomas and now she is set to annul her marriage to Thomas in all likelihood to remarry Liam. Isn’t there a statute of limitations on the number of annulments one person can obtain annually, or a mandated waiting period for buyer’s remorse on husbands?

Anyway, Thomas will not be able to hurt Hope any more than he already has. Will he hurt Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri)? He has been very scary lately in the way he’s been talking about how the adorable little one has “betrayed” him. Thomas is a lunatic and ranting about a little boy ruining his life by telling the truth is proof. Luckily, Douglas does not become a further victim of his cuckoo dad.

But there is a family member that will not come out of Thomas’ latest stunt unscathed.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been in severe denial about his son’s capacity to go off the deep end. He has argued that his son is not such a bad person, especially to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who was on to the cad almost from the beginning of his reign of terror.

Brooke now fears that Thomas will hurt Hope, but Ridge won’t hear any of it, which will have serious repercussions.

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is warning that Thomas killed Emma (Nia Sioux), yet Ridge remains in denial. Will his stubborn refusal to hear the truth and act on it cost Ridge dearly? Explosive show spoilers reveal that he will soon be one of Thomas’ victims in more way than one!

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.