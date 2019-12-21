The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas makes a gesture toward Hope and Liam confides in Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a lot is going on at Forrester Creations. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) makes a slow move on Hope (Annika Noelle) but reassures her he isn’t obsessed with her any longer.

He believes he has everyone fooled with his fake romance with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). She is totally into Thomas and he is taking advantage of that. While he strings along Zoe, he is building a working relationship with Hope. As Christmas approaches, he is banking on a miracle.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is confiding in Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). He believes that Thomas is up to his same tricks and she reveals she worries about Hope being alone with him. Of course, she doesn’t have much of a say because her daughter is insistent on reviving Hope For the Future and rivaling Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The tension between the Forrester men and the Logan women is rising. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) believes that Thomas is moving on. He was informed that the romantic dinner set up was for Zoe, which made him pleased. Ridge wants to reunite with his wife and if his son can move on, he hopes Brooke can forgive and forget to save their marriage.

Things won’t be so cut and dry though. Now that Brooke knows that Zoe is back at Forrester, she is going to go directly to Steffy. The showdown is going to be a good one as both ladies believe they are right in the matter. Steffy is sticking her neck out to prove her brother is a changed man, hoping the Forresters can reunite on an honest front.

As Christmas descends, Thomas is filled with more delusions in his head and Hope lets her guard down. She and Thomas are still co-parenting Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), and this will be her first Christmas with both her children.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.