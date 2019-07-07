The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas grows more devious, but will he kill Xander?

The Bold and the Beautiful video spoiler for the week of July 8 to 12 teases that some dangerous antics take place in L.A. after the Independence holiday, and it’s possible that not everyone will see the next holiday!

Yep, once again all the action hinges on the two couples who have been front and center for weeks. That would be Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Thomas gets weirder by the day, and not just because he has a penchant for talking to himself. This week he ramps up his plan to make Hope his legal one and only. Last week, he stooped to the depth of having his son propose to her, and plead with puppy dog eyes to be his mommy.

The Bold and the Beautiful Airs Weekdays on CBS Who's ready for another explosive week on The Bold and the Beautiful? 💥 Posted by The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Will Hope say yay or nay? Thomas thinks it’s a foregone conclusion. “It won’t be long till we’re husband and wife,” he tells himself. “Soon Hope, very, very soon.” He’s so good at talking to himself and to people who aren’t there, he really could be living a virtual life and not even know it!

Apparently, Steffy is on his side because she tells a dismayed Liam, “they’re getting married, you need to accept it.”

Liam does not accept it, however. He will beg and plead his case, and go as far as to tell Hope, “he’s a con, he’s using you. What if I found proof?”

Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) doesn’t like the proposal one bit, and she announces, “he scares me, there’s something wrong.” Is she talking to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? Their marriage will be rocked by Thomas’ actions in the coming days, in ways neither saw coming.

But there’s one person who can put a stop to Thomas’ shenanigans. Xander (Adain Bradley) is convinced that Thomas killed Emma (Nia Sioux) and won’t rest until he avenges her passing.

“He’s a killer, I have proof!” Xander yells, but will anyone believe him?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.