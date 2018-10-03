The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy propositions Wyatt

On The Bold and the Beautiful, things are about to heat up again for a once-sizzling hot couple if a red-hot rumor proves to be true. Could Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) be about to rebound back into each other’s arms?

Don’t be surprised if that’s exactly what happens after Miss CEO offers Mr. Unemployed a job in the coming days. That’s right, explosive spoilers reveal that Wyatt will get an offer he can’t refuse. Or can he?

While he and Sally (Courtney Hope) are hot and heavy at the moment, what would happen to their romance if they started working together? Or, at least in the same building? Steffy is in the midst of a rebranding and rebuilding blitz at Forrester Creations, and now, she has Wyatt in her sights, maybe in more ways than one!

First, she hired Sally (Courtney Hope) to be a designer, the next thing you know she hired intern Xander (Adain Bradley) to be a top model. Of course, he fits the pecs, I mean specs for the job! Have you seen his 12-pack? Steffy has, which is why he’s now trotting down the runway.

And if she has her way, Wyatt will soon be under her control too. At work, I mean. But you never know, these two hotties were once married so don’t be surprised if the spark is still smoldering.

At any rate, we’re about to find out what embers still burn between Steffy and Wyatt when she extends an enticing job offer his way.

Will he accept? And if so, can we expect to see a blazing new love triangle play out on our screens between Sally, Steffy, and Wyatt? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.