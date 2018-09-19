The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy hands over the reins to Sally Spectra

Forrester Creations is headed in a whole new direction on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the red-hot consequences will rock several lives this week.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is large and in charge in her new pole position as co-CEO, and she is cleaning house! On Tuesday, Steffy made several executive decisions that blast apart alliances as well as workplace harmony. Out with the old is Hope (Annika Noelle) and in with the new is Sally (Courtney Hope).

It’s no secret that Steffy feels like her job is a consolation prize after losing Liam to hope. On a revenge course, she’s determined to make Hope pay for stealing her man, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) played right along by thrashing the Hope for the Future line in favor of Steffy’s intimates line. Emboldened by her victory, Steffy seems hell-bent on pushing Hope out of the company, but not without a bit of shaming first.

Why else would she hire her once-enemy and arch competitor Sally Spectra Jr. as a designer? Sure, Sally has bright ideas, but it was clear from her last go-round that’s her artistic sense is still a work in progress.

On a tear, Steffy also decided she’s in charge of hiring the hunks! Spying a half-dressed Xander (Adain Bradley), Steffy made the poor flushed boy practically pirouette while he asked, “what is this for?!” With a twinkle in her eye, she asked if he’d like to model for her!

He seemed pleased that his baby six-pack was getting attention from two beautiful women and quickly agreed.

Now comes the devastating consequence of Steffy’s hotheaded hiring decisions. Xander must model with his she-devil ex-girlfriend, and Hope must swallow her pride and work with Sally who she assured would never design at Forrester.

Will everyone get on board with the new pecking order, or is a major revolt about to hit the ranks of Forrester Creations? Be sure to tune in this week and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.