The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Someone’s going down this week

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week is all kinds of creepy, with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson)as the topic de jour. Can he get even weirder? You bet he can!

In a dark promo, eerie music plays in the background as Thomas rants and raves and others talk about him behind his back.

First, the lying cad tells Brooke, “I’m in love with your daughter.” This elicits a shocked look from the protective mom.

Later she tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), “I can’t ignore what I see it’s not healthy.” This, of course, doesn’t go over well with her husband because she’s talking about his obsessive son. Uh oh, a Bridge over troubled water!

Meanwhile, a worried Liam (Scott Clifton) says, “I don’t trust him. I wish that Hope (Annika Noelle) wouldn’t either.”

Further along in the video, Thomas confronts Xander (Adain Bradley), flanked by a terrified Zoe (Kiara Barnes). In a monotone zombie voice, Thomas tells the stunned guy, “You should probably stay out of this you don’t know what might happen if you get involved.”

Zoe is trembling, and you know she has nerves of steel. She looks like she’s about to run out of the room screaming.

What in the world is going on here? Has Thomas finally jumped off the loony ledge? He is obsessed with Hope and done some pretty sick things to prove it, including pretending to draw a children’s picture to impress her.

His final words will send shivers down your spine!

We don’t see who the deranged designer is talking to, but he calmly says, “I don’t want to hurt you.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas is about to ramp up his lunacy to a whole other level of crazy.

Who in the world might he harm? Hope? Xander? Brooke?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.