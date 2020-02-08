The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sally is fighting a losing battle

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that there are some heavy days ahead for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Viewers were left with a cliffhanger as she was just about to get her results from the doctor.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several episodes of shaky hands and loss of focus for Sally as she has been trying her best to give Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) the best designs. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is leaving her for Flo (Katrina Bowden), and that just put her over the edge.

Sally gets devastating news on The Bold and the Beautiful

There has been speculation that the death on The Bold and the Beautiful would be Sally. Rumblings have been going for months, but after she started having those episodes, everything came together.

While the actual diagnosis has not yet been revealed, The Bold and the Beautiful preview video confirms she was only given a month to live. As she tries to lead a normal life while facing the reality she only has weeks to live, it is complicated for her.

Katie (Heather Tom)n showed up for her and presumably will be there as she gets the worst news of her life. Sally has asked her to keep quiet about her diagnosis, but that won’t happen.

Wyatt finds out about Sally on The Bold and the Beautiful

It looks like Katie will be confiding in Bill (Don Diamont) about what is happening with Sally. She mentions she fighting the biggest battle of her life. The designer has faced everything that has been thrown her way, but this time there is no winning.

Wyatt will find out what is happening with her and want to be by her side. He made it known he will always care about her but was still going to get back together with Flo. How will this news affect him and what will it do to his relationship with his high school sweetheart?

Things are going to be difficult as Sally lives out the remainder of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful preview suggests she returns to work at Forrester.

She will fall as she attempts to get up with Katie there to help her. As these two bond over the final days in Sally’s life, there will be plenty of sadness surrounding the reality of what is to come.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.