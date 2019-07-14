The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sally discovers Flo’s secret?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) got a blast from the past this week when Sally (Courtney Hope) smacked him right on the kisser. Never mind that his girlfriend had just left the room!

It seems that Sally has never really gotten over Wyatt, and why would she? He’s handsome, talented, kind, and heir to Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) fortune. She was dumped for Flo (Katrina Bowden), but could her own fortunes be about to change?

Flo is skating on thin ice due to her knowledge of the baby swap secret. Wyatt has no idea she is keeping the secret of the century, and when he finds out, fireworks will explode like the Fourth of July. Guess who will be in the wings waiting to comfort him?

Rumor has it that Sally won’t be as clean as the pure driven snow when she sides with Wyatt. It’s entirely possible that she will discover what half the town already knows — Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby is still alive.

Unfortunately, given her lust for her ex, she most likely won’t choose to tell Wyatt. Instead, she may take advantage of the situation and make a move on him.

But before that happens, Sally might make good on her promise to make him realize she was the one who got away. Explosive rumors suggest that Sally will dig around in Flo’s past, especially after telling Wyatt that everyone, even Flo, has secrets.

The million-dollar question is, what will she do with her information? It’s possible she could blackmail Flo into giving up Wyatt. It’s also possible that she goes straight to the police.

But has she thought what could happen to her and Wyatt if Flo later spills that she’s pregnant?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.