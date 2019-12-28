The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge wants to reconcile and Thomas questions Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for New Year’s week reveals that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants his marriage to work and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) may have gotten to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Ridge tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he wants to tear up the divorce papers and get their marriage back on track. He never filed them, and with the changes he believes he sees in Thomas, it is the perfect time to beg his wife to reconcile.

Of course, Shauna (Denise Richards) isn’t going to sit by and idly wait. She enlists some help from her BFF Quinn (Rena Sofer). While these two ladies are used to getting what they want, going up against the Logan women won’t be an easy feat. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) are back to fight on behalf of their sister.

Thomas is going to confront Hope — who may be feeling a bit jealous about the relationship between him and Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Not having the attention on the Logan daughter has been different. While Hope doesn’t want Thomas, it seems that watching him move on will question her wants in a relationship. Things with Zoe got hot and heavy fast. It looks like feelings may develop out of things going a bit too far.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is rumored to be proposing, but what will that mean for Hope? She wants a man’s full attention, and that isn’t possible where her baby daddy is concerned. He still needs to spend time with Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and the daughter they share. Realizing that Thomas would be focused on her all of the time and give her the attention she needs, Hope may find herself considering something she never thought she would.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.