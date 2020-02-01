The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn and Thomas may team up and Steffy wants to tell Hope the truth

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal it is going to be a bumpy week ahead. With an out of the blue alliance and a possible confession, things start to pick up as February sweeps draw near.

Front and center once again will be Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Their feud will cause others to be involved and it could threaten their relationships with the Forrester men in their lives.

An unlikely alliance on The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Quinn are an unlikely pair, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal he will proposition her this week. There is a common goal among them, and when Thomas sets his sights on something, he is all in.

Quinn is moving over to the dark side. She has been doing well, but once she snaps, it will all be downhill. Thomas will have a sweet deal to offer as long as they both can work together to take Brooke Logan down. Without her standing in their way, both can move forward with their lives and have the results they desire.

Steam is being teased on The Bold and the Beautiful

Writers are teasing Steam fans as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are spending more time together. She is going to realize she misses their relationship and little family.

Steffy feels incredibly guilty, though. Listening to Thomas and kissing Liam as Hope (Annika Noelle) was arriving has caused her to almost tell the truth several times now. She wanted to share it with Liam, but Thomas put a stop to it.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Hope come face to face at Forrester. Will the two have the tough conversation, or will it get brushed off again? Hope doesn’t appear too pleased as Steffy tries to address her in the preview.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers have been toying with Thomas and Hope being paired on and off for months. He is set on making her his wife, even if Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is currently on his arm.

Everything that has transpired over the last several months has been for the betterment of his relationship with Hope, and after the Steam kiss, he might have her right where he wants her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.