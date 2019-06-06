The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Lope annulment in play, Thomas roasted for meddling

The Bold and the Beautiful continues in its quest to serve as PSA central for annulment as Lope anxiously await theirs!

But before we get to the juicy bits, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has his day in the sun. Or, rather, Liam (Scott Clifton) takes him to the proverbial woodshed.

Liam blames the meddler for busting up his marriage and lets him have it in a way he’ll not soon forget. The blond hunk goes off on an epic rant the likes of which peel the paint from the walls. It doesn’t faze two-faced Thomas one bit!

Nonetheless, Thomas takes it like the weasel he is and listens albeit begrudgingly. In the end he knows that this means Hope (Annika Noelle) will be a free woman, and perhaps susceptible to his charms. Of course, he’s playing the kid card to excellent advantage, so he won’t have to try too hard.

For her part, Hope will not entertain any thoughts of backing down. Her mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get through to her to no avail.

She raves about what Hope truly wants, and implores her not to go ahead with this lunacy. Hope insists that Liam needs to be with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her kids. Joan of Arc was a pale imitator compared to Hope’s hand-wringing selflessness.

Brooke should have preserved her breath and sanity. On Wednesday Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tried to get Hope to see reason as well. The lawyer delivered the papers to her and did his best to convince her not to go ahead with the paperwork he brought. But he was too late to the party as Thomas arrived and told Carter to beat it and mind his own business.

Will Hope get cold feet? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.