The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam’s baby mommas both demand his attention, Thorne has ammunition against Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Tuesday August 28, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that the young and restless beautiful people in L.A. have plates full of action too hot to handle as the week continues!

Yes Lope finally got married, but will it turn out to be happily ever after, for better or for worse? We’re about to find out as Liam (Scott Clifton) and his lovely ladies discover that he just can’t be two places at once!

The truth hits the fan on Tuesday as Baby Momma Number One Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam spend time with their infant Kelly. What could be wrong with this blissful domestic scenario, right?

The only problem is that Baby Momma Number Two wants Liam to be with her and their soon to be birthed baby. Hope (Annika Noelle) is flummoxed when she discovers that Liam is otherwise engaged just as she is about to attend an ultrasound appointment!

Elsewhere, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) continues to wage war against Bill (Don Diamont). The tricky guy takes advantage of Will not wanting to be with Bill in order to twist the custody knife further. But you know what they say: no good deed goes unpunished!

Spoiler Alert: Thorne and Katie (Heather Tom) find out this week just how low down and dirty Bill is willing to go in order to get custody of his youngest son (we think he is anyway, hint, hint). Maybe Khorne should have thought twice before messing with a raging Stallion?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.