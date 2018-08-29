The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam must decide between Hope or Steffy and Kelly, Brooke goes on a mission of mercy to defend Bill’s honor!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday August 30, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise a ton of torment wafts through the lives of several VIP’s as one lovely lady tries to sell them something they don’t want to buy!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) always gets her man, or so it seems to Hope (Annika Noelle). These two have fought over the blonde waffler for eons now, but nothing much seems to change much except that Liam (Scott Clifton) has proven himself to be very fertile.

I digress! On Thursday the ultimate triangulation reaches a boiling point as Liam must choose between Baby Momma #1 and Baby Momma #2. If you remember, he was with his first family when Hope requested his presence at her ultrasound.

The dutiful dad responded, but his attention span rivals that of a gnat! Hope is flabbergasted when Liam ditches her soon after to go back to Kelly and Steffy. This whole happy blended family thing isn’t working out very well is it?

Meanwhile, Brooke dreams the impossible dream as she tries to convince half of L.A. that Bill (Don Diamont) is really not that bad! Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) try not to double over with laughter as she spins her lovely fairy tale. To what end is Brooke singing the Dolla’s praises? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.