The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam breaks down and Thomas sinks to a new low

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 4 reveal that fireworks are not the only things exploding in the hot and steamy L.A. air during the holiday!

While it should be a day of celebration, Liam (Scott Clifton) is anything but happy. Not only was he recently drugged, but he also slept with one of his exes and then took it upon himself to explain this to another one of his exes. Yes, really.

Needless to say, neither woman came out on top, so to speak. Hope (Annika Noelle) was devastated, and now Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) must spend the holiday wondering why Liam is such a wet noodle.

It’s because Liam cannot fully enjoy the day with Steffy because he is thinking about last year when he spent the Fourth of July with Hope. Poor Steffy does her best to cheer him up, but this is not how she thought it would be with Liam after they slept together.

Elsewhere, her dangerous brother Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is having a devilishly good time concocting his latest plan to win Hope. It wasn’t enough that he drugged Liam resulting in his sexy escapade.

On a side note, should the eternally confused Liam donate his brain to science? He’s been through a concussion at least once, has a crazy history of being unable to make up his mind, and has now been “poisoned.” Surely his brain has something useful to contribute to mankind!

Once again, nervy Thomas enlists adorable Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) help to propose marriage to the blonde bombshell.

Spoiler alert: In a deliciously demented Friday cliffhanger, little Douglas is put to the test. The adorable little guy is forced by Thomas to ask Hope if she will be his new mommy. Will Liam’s confession convince her to say yes?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.