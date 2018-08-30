The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie gets blasted by Bill, Hope turns to Brooke for comfort, Jacob Young has an exciting new job!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday August 31, 2018 episode of the CBS soap reveal that a wild stallion is rampaging through the streets of L.A., while poor Hope is having second thoughts about Liam.

Bur first, there’s good news to announce about Jacob Young, who has been putting his talents to good use after B&B placed his character, Rick Forrester, on recurring status.

Young’s latest creative venture is a new talk show on YouTube, called Daytime After Dark. The handsome actor announced on Twitter that within the exciting format he will be, “discussing entertainment as a whole, music film and tv. 💯 free form, no subject is off limits. I will be interviewing my friends in the industry from film and tv, what it takes to make it!”

Now, back to the rest of your B&B faves, wouldn’t you know it, there’s already trouble in paradise for Lope. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gets an earful from her daughter after Liam (Scott Clifton) leaves her to be with his other family. Did Hope (Annika Noelle) make a big mistake by marrying a man who has a baby with her frenemy Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)?

Bill (Don Diamont) is up to his usual tricks! He is very displeased with Katie (Heather Tom) for not backing down from a custody war. What he has to say to her is the stuff that Friday Cliffhangers are made of—you won’t want to miss a minute of the heated dramatic action!

