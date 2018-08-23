The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Liam revel in their honeymoon, Thorne tells Katie to fight Bill for full custody

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday August 24, 2018 episode of the CBS soap follow through on all the action that takes place after Lope’s eventful, historic, nontraditional wedding.

It was a week of high tension and drama as Lope’s wedding approached got underway, and eventually (sigh of relief) culminated. Now the fun part starts: the honeymoon!

Is it just me or could Liam have splurged a bit more on the post-wedding getaway than taking his blushing bride to her mom’s place? Whatever. She’s so in love with her waffle man that she could be on Mars for all it matters.

On Friday these two enjoy every minute of their private time together, if you know what I mean. Away from the cake-y catfights and in-law drama, they can finally relax and concentrate on each other.

Not everyone is as blissful as these two however. Bill (Don Diamont) has serious competition, with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) telling Katie (Heather Tom) that he will be a father figure to Will if Bill cannot. Then, after Bill blows a chance to be with his young son, Thorne pulls out the big guns and tells Katie she should have full custody of the boy.

This prompts a strong reaction from Katie. Will she go up against her ex, and enrage his ire? Tune in and find out!

