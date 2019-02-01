The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe suspects her dad, Ridge demands answers, Hope becomes obsessed with Phoebe?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge wants answers about the cash! Pic Credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the baby Beth/Phoebe plot may be unraveling faster than a cheap suit snagged on a rusty nail!

Several people become suspicious of the way things went down with Steffy’s miracle adoption so does this mean the unpopular storyline comes to a mercifully quick end? Then again, does anything ever resolve quickly on B&B? We’re still not sure who really shot Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) after all!

For starters, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) knows her sleazy doc dad way too well. After catching a goon eyeing him up, her Spidey sense is tingling. Explosive show spoilers reveal that she is on the brink of putting everything together about what really happened that dark and stormy night on Catalina.

Next week there will be shocking encounters between her and Florence (Katrina Bowden). First she catches the blonde bombshell in her dad’s pad. By week’s end Zoe returns to the scene of the crime, so to speak, and confronts Florence who is at her breaking point.

Meanwhile, loved up Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) take a break from making out and visit the new baby. Uh oh. These two think that Steffy’s two babies look alike!

Which of course they do because Liam (Scott Clifton) is their dad, unbeknownst to almost everyone. As his grief abates, Hope’s (Annika Noelle) rises, causing her to do the unthinkable. Will she relinquish her hubby to be with his other family? Or is she about to steal her own baby back?

Next week she holds baby Beth/Phoebe for the time, and this leads her to have unexpected feelings, and to an alarming decision.

Elsewhere, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to grow concerned about the coincidence between Steffy’s gain and Hope’s loss. Having raised both girls, he will have an epic decision to make if discovers the truth, which spoilers reveal is coming.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.