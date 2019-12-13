The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe returns and Thomas calls a family meeting

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more of the same with a few different moments sprinkled in the mix.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) isn’t going to give up on Hope (Annika Noelle) despite the challenges he faces. With the possibility of partnering with her for her fashion line showdown against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he has the perfect way to get under her skin.

Look for Zoe (Kiara Barnes) to be around plenty next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. She is sitting at Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) place, waiting for Thomas. When Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy show up, they are shocked to see Zoe in the place where they had hoped to get answers about the Forrester heir.

There is still going to be some Bridge discussion. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) signed the divorce papers. Neither wanted the marriage to end, but they weren’t going to budge on their opinions regarding Thomas.

Brooke still hopes that Ridge will come to his senses where his son is concerned, but that doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon. He will reach out to her to try and reconcile, but will his plea fall on deaf ears?

When a family meeting is called at Forrester Creations, what will the topic be? Speculation is that it will be a big announcement from Thomas. Will it be shocking or expected?

At this point, anything surrounding him and his life is almost predictable. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will have to tune in to see what he says and see how it will affect the rest of the Forrester family members.

How will things go down next week? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.