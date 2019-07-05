The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Xander tries to avenge Emma and Thomas does the unthinkable

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that not a single second of soapy madness is to be missed as your favorite characters continue to carry on with their scandalous lives at breakneck speed.

What do TPTB have planned for the young and restless denizens of L.A? We’re glad you asked!

Things continue to heat up between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle). We were hoping that the summer heat might melt some of her outlandish outlook where the baby drama is concerned, but no.

Of course not helping Liam’s (Scott Clifton) case is the fact that he slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) when he was supposed to still be madly in love with Hope.

The only recourse Hope has is to marry Thomas! It’s not like she doesn’t have an international business to run or need to mourn for the death of Emma (Nia Sioux) who worshiped the ground she walked on.

There’s a thorn in the rose bush! Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is dead set against any meddling in Thomas’ plan to propose. This doesn’t sit well with Liam or Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Both want to end the madness, but Ridge is a formidable foe.

Meanwhile, one person hasn’t forgotten Emma and her tragic death. Xander (Adain Bradley) is torn up about the role he may have played in her untimely demise, we assume at Thomas’ hands. As long as he’s still alive, Emma’s ex will try to avenge her death.

Emma lost control of her car and was deemed an accident, but several people know that Emma and Thomas argued beforehand and that she was on her way to Hope. Xander knows she was about to spill the baby swap truth.

Can he solve the murder mystery before Thomas strikes again?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.