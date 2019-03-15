By Tanya Clark

15th March 2019 12:40 PM ET

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap suggest that a couple of beautiful new faces in town will more than make up for the bold face which has decided to ditch everyone for the bright lights of Paris. Plus, is there a wedding in the wings? All of a sudden Katie (Heather Tom) is seeing her ex in a new light!

Fickle Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has decided that the best thing for all is to take a moment to breathe—in Paris! When she comes back those babies will be speaking French and wearing raspberry berets.

But, if you think that this means Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) find their twisted, tortured way back to each other, think again. The cat may be away, but there’s no guarantee that the mice will play!

In fact, Steffy’s departure does nothing to calm the storm of the tormented baby switch drama. Sally (Courtney Hope) herself says something that roils the waters again concerning that fateful night in Catalina.

Plus, there’s a new baby in town to take Hope’s mind off of Steffy’s kids: little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Next week Douglas and his errant dad Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) arrive in L.A. Hmm, a hot new man in town with a chick magnet, what could go wrong?

Meanwhile, is there a woman alive who can resist Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) charms? Apparently not, as recently annulled Katie (Heather Tom) is taking a second and third and fourth look at her ex. What will these two crazy kids get up to in the coming days and weeks? Could Bill be itching to put a ring on it?

Just as Katie could be getting a happy ever after, another Logan girl gets a nasty surprise. Rumor has it that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) kiss!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.