The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas is MIA, Shauna comforts Ridge, and Brooke lies

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) takes center stage in everyone’s hearts and minds, even though no one can find him.

Does he have nine lives like a cat? We’re about to find out. Last week’s news of his demise appeared to be greatly exaggerated. Still, where exactly is he after taking a dip in the acid vat that presumably was no longer filled with toxicity?

As the week begins, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has a few questions for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). They weren’t exactly fond of Thomas, and his spidey sense is tingling. Brooke isn’t giving up her daughter’s involvement in the whole sordid affair, however, and in effect chooses Hope over Ridge. This could be the beginning of a very ugly end for Bridge. Ridge is certain to react badly when he finds out that the woman who hates his son covered for someone who may have harmed him. Who can blame him?

The truth about Thomas offering Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in exchange for sex with Hope doesn’t sit well with his dad nor sister, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Now, will they finally see what a cad he is and how much dirt he is capable of kicking?

Don’t feel sorry for Ridge, however. His Vegas showgirl is there to console him. Shauna (Denise Richards senses a big payday with Thomas missing. She may strike while the iron is hot and forge a love connection with the Dressmaker! There would seem to be no better time as Ridge is sure to feel vulnerable and alone, making Shauna a very appealing consolation prize.

Spoiler alert: Sheryl Underwood reprises her B&B role as Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) executive assistant on Tuesday, November 26.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.