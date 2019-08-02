The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The baby switch drama leaves lives forever altered and battle lines are drawn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise that the consequences rain down after a week of revelation, drama, heartbreak, and joy. Will things ever be the same again for your favorite B&B characters? Let’s find out!

The baby swap shock is out in the open, finally, and now it’s time for the aftermath to play out affecting relationships and testing alliances.

Of course, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is at the center of the storm, having been outed as keeping the secret from everyone she pretended to care about.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) wants nothing to do with her, but could she have an ace up her sleeve, or rather, a bun in the oven?

Whatever is going on with Flo, she has her hands full when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) flies off the handle and blasts the vixen for all of the damage that she has done. Brooke doesn’t stop there, however, giving a piece of her mind to Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Shauna (Denise Richards) for good measure.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) also gets in on the act, and rightfully so. His daughter has also been affected by their deception, and he launches a blistering verbal attack on Zoe and Flo.

Still, he cannot erase the heartbreak that is in store for Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood). The task of telling the truth falls to Lope, and it is harder than they could have imagined.

You do not want to miss the moment that Hope (Annika Noelle) discovers her precious baby Beth is alive!

The reunion between Liam, Hope, and their daughter is a masterpiece of emotional drama and delivers the goods after months of waiting.

Nonetheless, Hope has a lot of reckoning to do once she realizes just how deceived she was. Learning that Thomas also knew will be a stunning bombshell that she is not prepared for.

Spoiler alert: Battle lines are drawn between the Logans and Forresters when mama bears fight over their cub!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.