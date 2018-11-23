The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor returns with a vengeance, Bill must make amends, Hope is confronted

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that a familiar face comes to town to tangle with some old enemies. This new development may be the litmus test that proves whether or not a certain Dollar is the real deal or ready to bounce!

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has sworn an affidavit (well, almost) declaring that he’s a changed guy. No more sword, no more swagger. When Taylor (Hunter Tylo) pops back into town we’ll find out how sincere he really is.

Tay-Tay is on a double mission this time around. She wants assurances that Bill will not prosecute her for shooting him. Affidavit time!

But she also swoops down on an unsuspecting Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Taylor confronts the mother-daughter duo for stealing her daughter’s true love away, the one and only Liam (Scott Clifton). Can’t grown woman Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) defend herself?

There’s sure to be tons of troublesome fallout from the annual Thanksgiving dinner held annually at Eric’s (John McCook) house. Also known as the torture session, everyone must make nice and tell what they like about the person next to them. Are they squirting truth serum in the martinis this year?

Qeric are sure to encounter pushback after the festivities. Quinn (Rena Sofer) can’t get the image of Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and her honey bear out of her mind, and Eric can’t get the image of Donna in her lingerie out of his mind!

We haven’t seen Lope front and center for a while, will that change next week with Taylor’s meddling? Hope should be having a baby shower or three right about now?

And look for the usual backstage drama to ramp up at Forrester Creations. Sally (Courtney Hope), Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and the modeling crew may have been MIA in recent days but all that is about to soon change!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.