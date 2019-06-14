The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy’s in the catbird seat and a newbie brings hot action

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the baby switch drama churns on. At this rate, the babies will be grandmas before the truth comes out.

In true B&B fashion, fighting over the same guy who ricochets back and forth between them like a ping pong ball.

In the meantime, Joe LoCicero has been cast as a new character named Vincent Walker. He is sure to spice up the goings on as spoilers reveal he is Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) friend and he is also shady. Given this info, it’s not too far of a stretch to believe he could be involved in the baby drama somehow since one more person knowing the “secret” couldn’t hurt, right?

Thomas continues to agonize over his newfound knowledge that his sister is raising his crush’s baby, with neither knowing the truth.

Although he has the best of intentions, he will sit on his info for now, even though the secret was almost spilled when Xander (Adain Bradley) interrupted the annulment ceremony.

Now that Liam (Scott Clifton) has moved out of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) house and in with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the fallout is sure to reverberate through Bridge’s marriage and cause a series of dominoes to fall.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) did everything she could to convince her daughter to stay married to Liam.

Brooke’s despair will come at the same time Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is happy that Steam is back together.

This news will be stunning to Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont). Will it be enough to disrupt their burgeoning union? Of course, Katie will be concerned about Brooke, but so will Bill!

What about Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Xander’s relationship?

It looks like it will be a long, hot summer full of sizzling intrigue that you don’t want to miss a single second of!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.