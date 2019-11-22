The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Shauna joins the Forrester Thanksgiving and Wally discusses marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal things come undone in Los Angeles. After the events that transpired surrounding Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), the truth will prevail and everyone will get a dose of what has been coming to them.

Thomas is alive and didn’t perish in the vat of acid that he fell in to. He is back and determined to make Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pay for her actions. She is the reason that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been distant, and she has done nothing other than spew hatred about him to anyone who will listen.

Of course, Hope is relieved that she didn’t murder Thomas and the two will talk to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) about how she is now legally his mother. How all of this plays out remains to be seen, but Liam (Scott Clifton) will have something to say about it.

Thanksgiving is coming, and it is going to be one for the books. Quinn (Rena Sofer) extends an invite to Shauna (Denise Richards) to attend the Forrester meal. This is going to excite her, as she wants to spend more time with Ridge. Their relationship has been hinted at several times, and now, it looks like there may be something budding.

A serious conversation will be had between Brooke and Ridge, and it isn’t good. Will they call it quits over Thomas, or will this be another bump in the road? Some things can’t be forgiven, and if Brooke can’t learn to accept Ridge’s son, it won’t work.

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will be back on next week. They will be discussing their wedding plans, but she makes a mistake. Will this change things for Wally?

Be sure to tune in and find out how Thanksgiving goes down next week.

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.