The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally is conflicted, Hope takes a big step, Quinn crosses a line

29th March 2019 9:56 AM ET

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that suspense and intrigue are rife among the bold and beautiful people kicking it in L.A.

The stage has been set for Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) mom to arrive. And it looks like it will be a welcome wagon for Shauna (Denise Richards) when she pops up. We knew that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) knew Flo and Shauna back in the day, but we had no idea how much love Quinn had for Flo.

Apparently, she thought the world of her when she was with Wyatt and showed every intention of getting them back together. What about Sally (Courtney Hope)?

Sally is torn between both personal and professional loyalties. Look for Flo to step right in and take advantage of the dissent between Wyatt and Sally. But, will Quinn have to watch her back where her silver fox Eric (John McCook) and Shauna are concerned?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) grow closer thanks to some meddling from Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and some suggestions from Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). When he asked her if she would be his mommy, the writing was most definitely on the wall!

Does this mean that Liam (Scott Clifton) is free to pursue Steffy? The love merry-go-round on B&B keeps turning at a dizzying pace.

Just ask Taylor. The brazen lady planted a kiss on her ex, but when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) saw, it was back to the future for these two.

Watching the sworn enemies fight over their younger day crush Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was a jaw-droppingly good guilty pleasure. Did anyone else gasp after Brooke poked her finger in Taylor’s forehead?

Showing incredible restraint, Taylor allowed the blonde to next grab her chin and give it a tug. It’s only a matter of time before an old-fashioned catfight breaks out — maybe for May Sweeps?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.