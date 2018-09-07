The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge stuns with his business choice, Hope and Steffy go to war, Bill and Brooke bond, Katie gets burned?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS super soap promise an epic week full of family feuding, backroom bonding, and plenty of Forrester Creations drama!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are at odds again when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes a very unpopular business decision that affects both of their lives. Just when they kinda forged an uneasy truce and decided to share Liam (Scott Clifton) as a baby daddy du jour, wouldn’t you know it another complication arises!

By extension, Ridge’s efforts to cut costs result in a steep price to pay on the homefront with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Elsewhere Bill (Don Diamont) is just getting started on his efforts to win back his son and his ex. But is he just using Brooke to gain the upper hand in his custody battle with Katie (Heather Tom)?

There’s no doubt that the sight of blond bombshell Brooke makes the dolla wanna holla! But beyond that, he’s also asked her to turn against her own sister. It remains to be seen how down and dirty and seriously sexylicious these two get in the coming days!

But don’t count out Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and his shining armor! Expect the ardent suitor to do whatever it takes to help his damsel keep her son. Will he play dirty against Bill? Tune in and find out!

Summer is over, but we haven’t seen the last of the interns. Emma (Nia Sioux) and Xander (Adain Bradley) still have work to do mainly fighting off the attention of that she-devil Zoe (Kiara Barnes)!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.